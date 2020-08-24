Monday, 24 August 2020 – City socialite and flesh peddler, Vera Sidika, seems to have been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The main source of livelihood for Vera is prostitution although she keeps masquerading as a businesslady.

Before the Corona pandemic, Vera was always on the move going to satisfy international clients in various continents across the world.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus that has affected international travel, the high end flesh peddler is feeling the heat.

She has even been forced to relocate to the Coast where life is cheaper.

On her Instagram page, she is busy promoting witchcraft materials and charms from Nigeria for a few coins.

Check this out.

