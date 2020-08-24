Monday August 24, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdulahi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta thought he was getting Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, when he shook hands with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, on March 9th, 2018.

However, after a few months Uhuru realized that Raila Odinga’s impact on his Government can only be compared to that of Arsenal’s Ivorian winger, Nicolas Pepe.

Ahmednassir, who cleverly used the European football anecdote to analyse the current political situation in Kenya, says Raila’s first real task was to deliver the Third Revenue Formula in the Senate.

The lawyer said Raila, who is in his sunset years, has been unable to beat a team of four young Senators, who were signed free of charge, in the battle for the revenue formula.

The four are Kipchumba Murkomen, Johnson Sakaja, Ledama Ole Kina and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr who have been calling for a win-win formula.

“Murkomen an attacking Midfield player, Mutula Jr who plays as a false Number 10, and a solid defensive Midfield of Ledama Olekina and Sakaja broke down every attack marshalled by UHURU’s team,” Ahmednassir says.

The Kenyan DAILY POST