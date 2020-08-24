Monday, August 24, 2020 – A 22 year old woman is fighting for her life at the Kenyatta National Hospital after she was shot by her boyfriend, a police officer in Igembe North, Meru County.

The shocking incident happened on Saturday and the cop is still on the run.

The cop identified as Constable David Nyamweya is said to have summoned the woman to Laare Police station, where they started arguing before he shot her in the mouth outside the canteen.

Nyamweya, who was disarmed by his colleagues managed to get away and the motive of the shooting is still unknown.

This comes barely days after a 28-year old man identified as Kevin Omwenga was shot dead in his apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Police have since arrested notorious fraudsters Chris Obure and Robert Ouko after it emerged that the gun used belonged to the former.

The motive of the shooting is also unknown but reports indicate the two disagreed over a deal which culminated in the fatal shooting.

