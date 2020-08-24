Monday August 24, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, is currently recuperating at his home after he fell ill on Saturday.

Muthama was addressing mourners during the funeral of Henry Masaku Ngei, the late veteran politician, Paul Ngei’s son, at Mbitini in Kangundo, when he started bleeding.

He was rushed to hospital and was attended to by the County’s medical officers before being taken home under the care of his personal doctor.

A close relative said on Sunday that Muthama was in a stable condition and he was going ‘about with his normal routines at home’.

Before his speech was cut short, Muthama had engaged in a war of words with Kalonzo Musyoka who is the de facto Ukambani political kingpin.

Muthama had told Musyoka to team up with Deputy President William Ruto and form a Government in 2022.

However, Kalonzo told Muthama off over his support for Ruto.

Kalonzo said that he was focussed on being on the ballot in 2022 and that he does not need people like Muthama to negotiate for him.

Here is what Muthama posted on social media on Monday morning

Patriots, l have noted some unverified sources are spreading unfounded information about my heath status. I want to confirm that am well & it's business as usual on my end as we continue in the pursuit of our political liberation.



Blessed Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UUWI16XMhh — Sen.Johnson Nduya Muthama (@nduyamuthama) August 23, 2020

