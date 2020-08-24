Overview
Time Commitment: Part time
Location: Nairobi
Business function: Business Operations
Position Purpose
We are looking for an innovative Practice Expert to guide the delivery of our market research projects. As a Practice Expert, your duties will include evaluating project needs and recommending suitable solutions. You will ensure the facts and details of the project are correct and that the project(s) deliverable(s) meet the needs of the stakeholders, legislation, policies, standards and best practices.
Responsibilities
- Support the definition of processes and policies that aid in market research
- Validate the requirements and deliverables that describe the project(s) that the project team will implement
- Identify areas of improvement in project performance and recommend appropriate solutions
- Consult across all project operations, providing mentorship, and contributing specialized knowledge in market research to project delivery
- Provide input for the design and construction of market research frameworks for various marketing projects that validate project deliverables and results
- Test impact of the research towards the end of the project(s), using and evaluating it for accuracy and relevance, providing feedback to the project team
- Provide subject expertise, guidance and training to project teams during the project’s life cycle
- Documenting market research best practices and disseminating information to all relevant stakeholders
- Be committed to and proactively engaged in the project and participate in relevant workshops
Qualifications
- MBA degree or equivalent practical experience
- 8+ years of experience working in market research and market research analysis
- Demonstrable credentials as a leading Practice
- Advanced knowledge of business operations and project management
- Demonstrated exceptional leadership ability and team management skills
- Ownership mentality, creativity, and drive to get things done
- Demonstrated ability to effectively solve complex problems in fast-paced environments
- Competency in electronic project management systems
- Advanced ability to recommend and implement creative research solutions for cross-functional
- Knowledge of market research methodologies for brand, marketing and product placement strategies to optimally integrate subject expertise into deliverables and results.
- Exceptional leadership and mentorship abilities to introduce and implement technical solutions
- Excellent recordkeeping, as well as written and verbal communication skills
How to Apply
Apply through this link: https://bridgecell.hrpartner.io/jobs