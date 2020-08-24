Monday, August 24, 2020 – Mama Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, celebrated her 70th birthday party over the weekend at her Karen residency in style.

The lavish bash was graced by elite Kenyan politicians from both Jubilee and ODM.

The Kenyatta family was also represented by Uhuru’s elder brother, Muhoho.

From the photos shared on social media, the guests disregarded the MoH guidelines on Covid-19 like wearing face masks and social distancing, leaving Kenyans fuming.

The former Prime Minister has shared a throwback photo of Ida during the days of her youth on social media accompanied with a sweet birthday message.

Raila also shared another photo of Ida ‘out’ to show her adventurous side.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my wife Ida, a witty and charming source of guidance, inspiration and strength for our family.

“From the first time I saw you my life changed immeasurably. We are grateful for your dynamic, adventurous spirit. May the Lord continue to bless your illustrious life?”

