Monday August 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for its statement maligning him over his response to the alleged Covid-19 scandal that rocked the country.

In a scathing response to the ODM statement on Saturday, Ruto branded Raila Odinga-led ODM as ‘Lords of Corruption’ and insisted that the handshake was not struck in the best interest of Kenyans.

“The pretentious (former) Opposition, now turned Lords of corruption, attempted defence of the Covid-19 grand larceny is NOT shocking.”

“It confirms the worst of Kenyan’s fears that their side of handshake was never interested in the people’s good but opportunity to loot. What a shame,” Ruto stated.

But in a quick response to his fiery statement, Sifuna clarified his statement by saying that ODM asked for an audit and did not defend the corruption scandal.

“We asked for an Audit.”

“In which language is that a defence of theft? It is the hope of the actual thieves to disappear in the fog of the manufactured “outrage”.”

“The worst of Kenyans fear is you being in charge for we will lack words to describe the plunder that will ensue,” he responded.

The DP’s attack came in the wake of ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, hitting out at him suggesting that his remarks on Thursday, August 20, were a greenlight for funds to be stolen so long as his name was not implicated in the scandal.

Sifuna went on to blast Ruto for what he described as carrying out campaigns at his residence while cheering ‘wrongdoing within the Government’ instead of helping President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on corruption cartels.

