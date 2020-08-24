Monday August 24, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has come out to defend the party’s position on the fraudulent procurement schemes at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), insisting that a special audit be conducted first to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Raila said, so far, no evidence has been produced to support claims that funds meant for battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country have been stolen under the Ministry of Health.

“As matters stand now, none of the people taking to the podium or social media to condemn theft of funds has any evidence. The so-called condemnations of theft could well be part of a cover-up,” Raila said.

“Our experience in this country is that the best way to bungle and cover up corruption investigations is to have many different voices each with its own version of truth. We saw that noise with regard to Arror and Kimwarer dams and the NYS scams, among others.” Raila added.

He reiterated that the Government should conduct a thorough and urgent audit of all funds allocated to the various State agencies and departments for the war against COVID-19, adding that the Orange Party will not protect anyone found culpable.

Raila’s statement comes amid heavy criticism of the Orange Party following remarks made by its Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, which were understood to be downplaying graft reports at the Health Ministry.

Here is his full statement





The Kenyan DAILY POST