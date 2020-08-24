Monday August 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have earmarked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s backyard in Nyanza as a base to strengthen their presidential bid in 2022.

The two leaders are capitalizing on Raila’s apparent silence on running for the presidency in 2022 to grow their roots and tentacles in the region that has been known to be an ODM stronghold.

Ruto is yet to visit Luo Nyanza but has made a number of trips to the Gusii region and has launched a number of initiatives in Raila’s backyard to spread his hustler campaign in the region.

Members of the Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto in 2022 who were hosted in Kapseret at the area MP, Oscar Sudi’s home in early August are planning to also host the DP in Nyanza.

The leader of the movement, Stephen Midenyo, stated that they are planning a number of initiatives in the area including fundraisers for churches, youth and women groups that will be presided over by Ruto.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, confirmed that Ruto will leave no stone unturned in his bid for the Presidency in the 2022 General Elections.

“We will take the hustler message in every part of the country because we are all Kenyans,” stated the Soi MP.

Likewise, KANU party leader, Gideon Moi, has also set his eyes in the region using a membership recruitment drive in the Nyanza region ahead of the 2022 polls.

Former Raila confidant, Tom Ojanga, who is now KANU’s Nyanza regional coordinator, hosted a delegation of party officials from the region in Nairobi to recruit members to the independence party.

“KANU is the only party that can guarantee the unity and stability if the country going forward.”

“It is only the political vehicle which is non-divisive, acceptable and present in all corners of the country,” argued Ojanga.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Deputy Party Leader, Ayub Savula, also revealed that Musalia Mudavadi will pitch his campaigns in Nyanza region soon.

