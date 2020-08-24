Monday August 24, 2020 – Pressure is mounting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to act swiftly on the looters of Covid19 billions.

At least 25 lobby groups have joined the push to have public officials who oversaw the plunder at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), creating overnight millionaires, swiftly investigated and prosecuted.

The groups also want President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the nation on allegations of corruption at KEMSA and in County Governments, which are misappropring billions of shillings in donor funds.

The lobbyists who comprise of the civil society and non-governmental organizations, the private sector, professional bodies and trade unions in Kenya said on Monday that they have noted with great concern gaps in transparency and accountability by Government agencies charged with managing Covid-19 resources.

Further, the activists want the Auditor-General to conduct an independent audit of all funds advanced to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to speed up independent investigations on the already suspected cases of corruption at national and County levels.

This comes at a time when the Raila-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is on the receiving end for issuing a statement that appeared to be defending those suspected of stealing Covid-19 funds and dismissing reports that money had been stolen at KEMSA.

This is a big departure from ODM’s previous stand on corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST