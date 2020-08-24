Monday, August 24, 2020 – Police officers gunned down eight thugs in Nairobi’s Industrial Area during a botched robbery on Sunday night.

The incident took place along Lunga Lunga Road in warehouses belonging to Sihra Coffee Machinery Service.

According to a police report, the robbers who were twelve in number had already loaded stolen goods on a lorry when they were ambushed.

“It was reported by the chief controller that there was a burglary and stealing at a godown along Lungalunga road opposite shell petrol station.”

“Police officers from the industrial police station swung into action,” a report filed at the Industrial Area Police Station under OB NO 37/23/08/2020 read:

“They were challenged by officers to surrender but opened fire.”

“The officers returned fire fatally injuring eight of them,” the report read on.

However, four members of the gang managed to escape but are being pursued.

Police recovered two homemade pistols from the slain thugs each loaded with 9mm ammunition, and five pangas.

