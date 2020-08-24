Monday August 24, 2020 – A statement by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM defending the plunder of Covid19 billiond at KEMSA has not augured well with a section of the party’s politicians.

This is after Siaya Senator James Orengo sided with Deputy President William Ruto, who condemned ODM’s statement on graft around Covid-19 funds.

Orengo appeared to differ with ODM after the opposition party released a statement on Saturday, August 22nd, seen to have been defending KEMSA.

Orengo referenced South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in dealing with the Covid-19 graft that rocked the country.

“I admire Ramaphosa’s understanding of the anger, outrage and disillusionment in South Africa regarding the Government’s response to corruption about Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Kenyans are justified to express fury and rage as Covid-19 crimes border on genocide.”

“NYS (National Youth Service) MES (Managed Equipment Services) Dams and Covid-19 cannot be our DNA as a people,” wrote Orengo.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, in response to Orengo’s remarks asked him to advise ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

“Boss, ODM sounded like this in the past.”

“You should share some tips with your current [expletive] spokesboy!” noted Murkomen.

In a statement through Sifuna, ODM dismissed claims of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment by KEMSA.

The party added that claims of misappropriation of funds could only be ascertained after an audit by the Office of the Auditor-General.

