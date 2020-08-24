Monday August 24, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has told the Government to concentrate more on restoring the economy rather than scheming on how to amend the constitution through a referendum.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Mudavadi said Kenya’s priority now is to repair the current economy that has been worsened by the novel coronavirus.

He said Uhuru and Raila should stop anticipating on making changes to the Constitution.

“The country is reeling from the huge damage caused by COVID-19… We must make sure our priorities are right.”

“Should we be thinking about amending the Constitution or how we are going to create jobs for thousands who have been laid off and continue to be laid off because companies are shutting down?” Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi’s remarks came barely two weeks after ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, urged Kenyans to prepare for a referendum before the next General Elections, hinting that the exercise would cost about Sh 2 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST