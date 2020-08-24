Monday, 24 August 2020 – Before Maureen Waititu broke up with fitness enthusiast, Frankie, they were the ultimate celebrity couple in town.

The curvy lass used to flaunt couple goals with Frankie, leaving Kenyans green with envy.

They later broke up and jilted Maureen has been tarnishing Frankie’s name after he sired a child with Corazon, calling him a serial cheater and a dead beat dad.

Just like a typical jilted lover, Maureen is trying hard to prove that Frankie lost a gem.

In these latest photos, she parades her flawless bikini body, leaving online hyenas panting like mad dogs.

The voluptuous lass has curves in the right places.







