Monday August 24, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has admitted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is putting pressure on the Government of Kenya to open schools even before the country flattens the COVID 19 curve.

Late last week, WHO urged African countries to re-open schools saying they must start adapting to live with the deadly disease that originated from Wuhan, China.

WHO said African children have been exposed to poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation and teenage pregnancies during the period they have been at home.

However, Magoha asked why WHO wants African schools to reopen yet Governments are only following instructions given by the same organization which called for a ban on all social gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Do you think it is our president and his government who have the interests of our children at heart or is it WHO and UNICEF?”

“The same WHO is double-speaking,” Magoha told a media briefing in Kitale on Monday.

Magoha claimed that WHO is trying to use African children as guinea pigs to test if the rest of the world can reopen schools.

He questioned why the same organization has not asked Asia to reopen schools.

The Kenyan DAILY POST