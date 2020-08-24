Monday August 24, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has unmasked President Uhuru Kenyatta further, revealing how his trusted allies are looting the country dry.

Venting on social media, Itumbi spilt beans about a Jubilee official who secured a multi-billion tender at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and the bribe he gave.

Itumbi stated that a Jubilee politician, who is close to Uhuru, walked into a bank associated with his friend and got a Sh450 million loan which helped him secure the KEMSA tender worth a whopping Sh4.5 billion.

“A top Jubilee Party official walked into the bank associated with his new found friend, a renowned politician, and got Sh450 million.”

“With that financing, a Sh4.5 billion supply to KEMSA was born,” Itumbi spilt.

This comes after members of Raila Odinga’s ODM Party denied any involvement in the KEMSA scandal.

KEMSA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after it emerged that billions were stolen during the procurement of medical supplies amid Covid19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST