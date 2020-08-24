Monday August 24, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed one of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senior officials who was involved in stealing Covid 19 billions together with rogue Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) officials.

KEMSA has been in the spotlight over the last one month after it emerged that officials dished out tenders to mysterious entities under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scandal has led to the suspension of KEMSA CEO, Jonah Mwangi, following allegations that the authority flouted procurement regulations.

Mwangi is said to have colluded with Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, to give tenders to politicians including ODM politicians.

Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, is among ODM politicians who benefited from the Covid 19 billion according to Kipchumba Murkomen.

Here is an exchange between Murkomen and Junet which reveals how ODM leaders benefited from Covid19 billions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST