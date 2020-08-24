Monday, 24 August 2020 – Habida came to the limelight after she released a massive collabo with Nameless dubbed Sunshine, which topped charts in and out of the country.

She launched her music career and Kenyans welcomed her with open arms thanks to her unique vocals and stunning beauty.

The married mother of two has managed to avoid controversies, save for an incident where she was reportedly caught red handed by her husband being chewed by a local actor, something that she vehemently denied and blamed haters.

Habida turned 39 recently and looking at her hot bikini photos, you might think that she has just hit 30.

Check out these photos.