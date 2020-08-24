International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Position Title: Finance Assistant (JI)

Vacancy No: IOMRONBO/SVN/004/2020

Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya

Classification: G4

Type of Appointment: Special Short-Term Contract (6 months, with possibility of extension)

Estimated Start Date: As soon as possible

Closing Date: 3rd September 2020

Organizational Context and Scope: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the UN Migration Agency. With 173 member states it is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society.

Established in 1951 and now active in over 400 field locations worldwide, IOM works with partners, government and civil society to:

1. Assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration and mobility

2. Advance understanding of migration issues

3. Encourage social and economic development through migration; and

4. Uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants and mobile populations.

IOM’s Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa supports and monitors the following countries: Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Through a team of specialists, the Regional Office supports the development, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of projects and initiatives undertaken by country offices and

regional programmes.

The EU-IOM Joint Initiative (JI) on Migrant Protection and Reintegration is the first comprehensive programme to save lives, protect and assist migrants along key migration routes in Africa. It enables migrants who decide to return to their countries of origin to do so in a safe and dignified way, and to help them restart their lives in their countries of origin. This is done through an integrated approach to reintegration that supports both migrants and their communities.

The Joint Initiative covers and closely cooperates with 26 African countries in the Horn of Africa, the Sahel and Lake Chad, and North Africa.

In the Horn of Africa, the Joint Initiative commenced in March 2017 with an overall objective to contribute to facilitating orderly, safe, regular and rights-based migration through the facilitation of dignified voluntary return and the implementation of development-focused and sustainable reintegration policies and processes.

With the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) based at IOM’s Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, JI-HOA is implemented in key Khartoum Process countries of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan.

Under the overall coordination of the Regional Resource Management Officer, with the direct supervision of the Finance Officer, the Finance Assistant will support the implementation of the EU-

IOM JI programme through, the carrying out of administrative and financial tasks.

The role is multi-faceted and entails a range of different responsibilities.

Core Functions / Responsibilities:

1. Ensure all supporting documentation and signatures are obtained before finalizing vouchers for the JI programme.

2. After obtaining appropriate approvals, effect payments to supplies and staff members in a timely manner.

3. Keep JI programme projectization plan up to date, and subsequently monitor actual charges to ensure consistency.

4. File and update all official documents, agreements, amendments as well as correspondences with the donors and missions on any modifications to the original budget or work plan and activities

5. Monitor and verify billing of Programme staff for private use of IOM assets such as private car usage and personal calls and ensure recording in PRISM

6. Prepare settlement of travel authorizations for Programme staff in Nairobi and ensure that calculations in expense claim are conforming to the travel rules and regulations.

7. Assist Programme staff in booking their travel with Operations department, raise their TA’s and security clearance and ensure that they are duly authorized.

8. Perform any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Required Qualifications and Experience

Education

1. Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or other related field with three (3) years’ professional experience, CPA II or higher will be an added advantage

Experience

1. Knowledge of SAP accounting system, generally accepted accounting principles and audit/review procedures

2. Prior work experience in an international organization is an added advantage.

3. Prior experience on financial monitoring of European Union funded projects will be an added advantage.

Skills

1. Ability to analyze and interpret source information and data; capable of designing, reviewing and revising business processes to achieve efficiency.

2. Personal commitment, efficiency, flexibility, drives for results, creative thinking, organized, accurate.

3. Ability to work effectively with people at different levels within and outside the organization and with colleagues from varied cultures and professional backgrounds.

4. Ability to draft correspondence and communicate effectively.

Languages: Fluency in English (oral and written).

Required Competencies

The incumbent is expected to demonstrate the following values and competencies:

Values – all IOM staff members must abide by and demonstrate these three values:

1. Inclusion and respect for diversity: respects and promotes individual and cultural differences; encourages diversity and inclusion wherever possible.

2. Integrity and transparency: maintains high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organizational principles/rules and standards of conduct.

3. Professionalism: demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.

Core Competencies – behavioural indicators level 1

1. Teamwork: develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results.

2. Delivering results: produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner; is action oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.

3. Managing and sharing knowledge: continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge and innovate.

4. Accountability: takes ownership for achieving the Organization’s priorities and assumes responsibility for own action and delegated work.

5. Communication: encourages and contributes to clear and open communication; explains complex matters in an informative, inspiring and motivational way.

Other

Any offer made to the candidate in relation to this special vacancy notice is subject to funding confirmation.

Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment and verification of residency, visa and authorizations by the concerned Government, where applicable.

Only candidates residing in either the country of the duty station or from a location in a neighbouring country that is within commuting distance of the duty station will be considered. In all cases, a prerequisite for taking up the position is legal residency in the country of the duty station, or in the neighbouring country located within commuting distance, and work permit, as applicable.

How to Apply:

Submit cover letter and CV, including daytime telephone and e-mail contact to:

International Organization for Migration (IOM),

RO Human Resources Department,

send via e-mail to ronairobihrdrec@iom.int

Only Shortlisted Applicants will be contacted.

NOTE

NO FEE: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, process or training). IOM does not

concern itself with information on applicants’ bank details.

IOM is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment. Internal and External candidates are eligible to apply to this vacancy. For the purpose of the vacancy, internal candidates are considered as first-tier candidates.