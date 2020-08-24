SOS Children’s Villages Kenya (SOS CV KE) is an affiliate of SOS Children’s Villages (SOS CV) – International whose mission is to build families for with adequate parental care, nurture them, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities. In Kenya, SOS CV Kenya runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu. SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education, health, youth and child rights advocacy programmes and works Government, Civil Society and local communities to prevent family separation through its Family Strengthening Programs.

SOS CV Ke is seeking to recruit for the following key positions for an anticipated USAID Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (KHPQS) – HIV and OVC.

Finance & Administration Manager

Responsibilities

The Finance and Administration Manager (FAM) will report to the COP and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of budgeting; financial management and reporting; contract/sub- award procurement and management; human resources management, asset management, logistics, and prime award compliance with terms and conditions of the award. The FAM will oversee all activity operations

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, or other relevant

Professional accountancy qualification (Certified Public Accountants – CPA, Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants –ACCA, or equivalent membership of a recognized professional accountancy organization in good standing).

A minimum of 7 years of experience overseeing grantee compliance with donor requirements for activities of similar dollar

A minimum of 7 years of experience supervising overall operations of donor-funded activities (e.g. teams of human resource, logistics, grant/contract, and finance staff).

Demonstrated financial management, analytical and computer skills, with emphasis on budgeting and financial analysis

Eight years of experience in a senior role managing, complex technical service delivery

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter (stating current and expected pay) & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate or former supervisor ) addressed to the Human Resources & Administration Manager to reach us on or before 31st August 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.