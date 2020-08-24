Monday, August 24, 2020 – Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is living life in the fast lane literally from his collection fast cars.

The 31-year old, who became Arsenal’s most expensive signing when he joined the Gunners from Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund, in January 2018,is spoilt for choice whenever he goes out for a spin.

Some of the flashy and pricy fast cars at his disposal include: Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Aventador which costs him £270,000 (Approx. Ksh40m) a Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 which is thought to have set him back £141,000 (Approx. Ksh20m)

Other include, a Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart and Aston Martin DB9 and Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet

The Gabonese hit-man is currently in talks with the Gunners over a new three-year deal that could see him pocket a whooping £250k-a-week (Approx Ksh35m)

See the whips below.







