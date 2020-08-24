Monday August 24, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said that the long awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be released in a few days’ time.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily over the weekend, Raila said he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are exploring ways of releasing the much-delayed final report within days.

The former Prime Minister also said BBI is on course, seeking to dispel fears that the initiative might have been thwarted by the two-month’ delay as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final report by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji’s team has been ready for two months.

Raila’s statement is a strong indication that the Constitution may be reviewed in line with BBI recommendations before the 2022 General Elections.

That could well mean a referendum to change the governance structure.

“Because of the pandemic, the task force had more time to finalise the report, which they have done,” he said.

“We are shortly going to receive the report.”

“We will publish it.”

“We will come up with a timetable for discussions and processing,” Raila clarified.

