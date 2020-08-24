Monday August 24, 2020 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned senior managers of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) over misappropriation of billions in the name of legal fees.

Over the weekend, DCI boss George Kinoti sent summons to KTDA officials led by Chief Executive Officer Lerionka Tiampati, asking them to report to the DCI headquarters today at 9am to assist detectives who are “investigating a case of conspiracy to defraud…which I have reasons to believe that you (have) information which can assist me in my investigations.”

Mr Kinoti asked the KTDA officials to also submit an audit of its lawsuits and documents relating to its retained lawyers as farmers continue to put pressure on the company over poor pay and insider trading.

But KTDA, through its lawyer, told Kinoti off over the summons saying he has no jurisdiction to investigate the agency’s officials.

“Our client only answers to its shareholders and no other person,” KTDA lawyer James Ochieng Oduol told Mr Kinoti in his reply.

