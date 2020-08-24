Job Vacancy: Customer Service Representative

Basic Function: The Customer Service Representative position is to ensure proper customer service is being delivered.

Job Description

  • Open and maintain customer recording information
  • Answering customer calls
  • Combining orders for dispatch
  • Calling walk-in customers to confirm customer availability before dispatch
  • Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution
  • Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs
  • Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information
  • Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
  • Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Skills in computer
  • Experience needed 1 year in customer service
  • Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage
  • Proven customer support experience
  • Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively
  • High school, Diploma or equivalent; college degree preferred

How to Apply

Send CV to hr@polytanksafrica.com

By: 29th August 2020

