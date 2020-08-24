Job Vacancy: Customer Service Representative

Basic Function: The Customer Service Representative position is to ensure proper customer service is being delivered.

Job Description

Open and maintain customer recording information

Answering customer calls

Combining orders for dispatch

Calling walk-in customers to confirm customer availability before dispatch

Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution

Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs

Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information

Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents

Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media

Skills and Qualifications:

Skills in computer

Experience needed 1 year in customer service

Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage

Proven customer support experience

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively

High school, Diploma or equivalent; college degree preferred

How to Apply

Send CV to hr@polytanksafrica.com

By: 29th August 2020