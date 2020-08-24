Job Vacancy: Customer Service Representative
Basic Function: The Customer Service Representative position is to ensure proper customer service is being delivered.
Job Description
- Open and maintain customer recording information
- Answering customer calls
- Combining orders for dispatch
- Calling walk-in customers to confirm customer availability before dispatch
- Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution
- Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs
- Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information
- Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
- Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media
Skills and Qualifications:
- Skills in computer
- Experience needed 1 year in customer service
- Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage
- Proven customer support experience
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively
- High school, Diploma or equivalent; college degree preferred
How to Apply
Send CV to hr@polytanksafrica.com
By: 29th August 2020