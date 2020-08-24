Monday, August 24, 2020 – This jaw dropping and heart-stopping video captured the moment a man escaped death by a whisker.

The guy was walking on the sidewalk and then from the blues, a speeding car came hurtling down and miraculously missed running over him.

This shows how fragile life can be and a wake-up call to those who take life for granted.

Also, this is why it advisable to walk against the traffic and always have sight of incoming vehicles.

Watch the breath-taking close-shave below.

