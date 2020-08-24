Monday August 24, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has revealed that he has no issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta in a personal capacity.

This follows the frosty relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive that has seen Maraga take on Uhuru head on.

According to Maraga, he was dissatisfied by the execution of the powers of the office he holds.

He disclosed that his attempts to schedule a meeting with Uhuru to resolve the issues had been futile as he was not given an appointment.

He stated that the country’s 2010 Constitution was one of the best in the world, but had not been implemented.

He accused the political elite of cherry-picking which parts of the Constitution to implement.

A key failure, he stated, was the collapse of the two thirds gender rule.

He also warned that continued disregard of court orders by Government officials could lead to anarchy.

“As a government, what moral authority do you have to ask people to obey the law which yourself you’re not obeying? That’s a serious issue,” he observed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST