Monday, August 24, 2020 – Being a celebrity or a public figure can be quite a task as you get to be judged from what you wear to the car you drive and to some extent where you live.

While some celebrities have developed thick skin and rearely pay attention to what netizens say, Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli often takes trolls in her social media pages head on.

For instance, the mother of two has told off this fan who claimed that she’s using mattresses to make her breasts look bigger.

This is after Lillian shared a photo of herselfin the Citizen TV studios as she prepared to read news, and captioned it:

“Tonight @mode_chateau styled me in soft nude tones. I Love the stud embellished collar and sleeves.”

To which a fan identified as nyamache commented: “Matress kwa kifua. Be natural,”

This is did not sit well with Lillian who told the troll off and maintained that she’s all natural.

“@rnyamache all natural honey can’t change who I am but if my chest makes you uncomfortable look elsewhere,” she fired back.

See the photo below.





