Monday August 24, 2020 – Megascope Healthcare Limited, the company in the centre of the controversial tender at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA), has threatened to sue Nation Media Group (NMG) over an expose on alleged theft of Covid-19 funds and donations.

In a letter through Njoroge Regeru and Company Advocates and copied to the Media Council of Kenya, Megascope wants NMG to commit in writing that the media house will stop any further publication of defamatory articles.

The demand is in response to an investigative story aired on NTV on August 16th titled “Covid-19 Millionares.”

The story was done by investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Megascope wants NMG to publish an unreserved, unconditional and effectual apology approved by a lawyer on behalf of Megascope, and publication of the same apology on NTV prime time news bulletin and across all NMG social media platforms at the company’s own cost.

The letter also demands that all contents of the expose in any form or shape be pulled down from all social media platforms.

Megascope said that the allegations made against it have no basis of truth.

According to the expose, Megascope Healthcare Limited was among companies that were illegally awarded tenders to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth billions by rogue Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) officials.#

Here is the full suit













The Kenyan DAILY POST