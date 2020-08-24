Monday, August 24, 2020 – At least ten people have died on the spot and several injured after a truck veered off the road and rammed into roadside traders at Kaburengu on the Eldoret-Webuye Highway

The Kaburengu interchange is a well-known black spot in the area.

Photos from the nasty accident show several bodies on the ground.

The truck also rolled several times before grinding to a halt while lying on its side.

A public service vehicle was also damaged extensively during the accident.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST