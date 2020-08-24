Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act, No. 17 of 2012, the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:-

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GENERAL- JG ‘P’ (1 POST)

Terms of Service: Permanent

Responsibilities

Monitoring implementation of Accounting standards and systems for compliance; including Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) operations;

Follow up on Audit matters including compilation of County Treasury memorandum in respect of County department allocated to the officer;

Follow up implementation of Public Accounts Committee recommendations for the departments allocated to officer;

Preparation of Bi-annual Accounts;

Consolidation of cash flow projections submitted by Departments; and maintaining a check-list of returns and reports received from Departments to ensure compliance with law and Treasury

Assisting in administration of the Accounting Unit;

Assisting the Head of the Accounting unit to provide advisory services to the Accounting Officer and other stake holders on all financial and accounting matters in the Department;

Preparation of management and statutory reports including final accounts;

Assisting in the development of supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls established through normal Treasury regulations and procedures;

Setting targets for the accounts staff and evaluating achievements;

Overseeing the processing of funding arrangements to County in the Department and ensuring compliance with Treasury regulations and procedures;

Authorization of payments and signing of cheques subject to set limits;

Supervision, training, development and deployment of accounts staff in the accounting unit;

Handling disciplinary matters for the head of accounting unit;

Providing advisory services to the County departmental heads and other stakeholders on all financial and accounting matters;

Participating and advising in Tender Committees, County Executive Committees, County Development Committees;

Interpretation and implementation of financial regulations and procedures, Treasury circulars, letters and instructions;

Ensuring expenditures are within the allocations and developing supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls established through normal treasury regulations and procedures;

Provision of quality and timely accounting services in the County including maintenance of appropriate and up to date accounting records;

Preparation of management financial reports which include monthly expenditure returns, monthly bank reconciliations, revenue/AIA returns, cash flow statements, analysis of deposits etc;

Any other relevant duties assigned by the Head of Accounting unit.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the officer must have: –

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance or any other business related course;

Master’s degree in any of the following: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution will be an added

Passed Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Final Examination or its recognized equivalent;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accountants Board (RAB);

Served in the grade of Principal Accountant, Job Group ‘N’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service for a minimum period of five (5) years;

Must have attended a Senior Management Course from Kenya School of Government

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Leadership and Integrity

Additional Requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

Tax Compliance

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti-Corruption Commission.

Certificate of good conduct from the police

CRB Certificate

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity card or Passport, and Clearance certificates and addressed to ;-

Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board

P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at County Public Service Board Offices located at former ASAL Building next to Police Station.

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applications should be received on or before Friday 4th September, 2020 at 5.00 P.m.