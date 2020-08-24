Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act, No. 17 of 2012, the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

ACCOUNTANT- JG ‘K’ (6 POSTS)

Terms of Service: Permanent

Reporting to Senior Accountant Finance Department, an officer at this level will be responsible for performing variety of accounting work;

Responsibilities

Preparing and verification of vouchers

Primary data query

Writing and balancing of cashbook

Maintain imprest and advances ledger

Maintain vote book

Any other duty as may be assigned by senior management

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan

Be a holder of Bachelor of commerce (Accounting or Finance option).

Have knowledge in computerized accounting

CPA part II qualification.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the constitution

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity card or Passport, and Clearance certificates and addressed to ;-

Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board

P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at County Public Service Board Offices located at former ASAL Building next to Police Station.

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applications should be received on or before Friday 4th September, 2020 at 5.00 P.m