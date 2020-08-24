Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act, No. 17 of 2012, the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:
ACCOUNTANT- JG ‘K’ (6 POSTS)
Terms of Service: Permanent
Reporting to Senior Accountant Finance Department, an officer at this level will be responsible for performing variety of accounting work;
Responsibilities
- Preparing and verification of vouchers
- Primary data query
- Writing and balancing of cashbook
- Maintain imprest and advances ledger
- Maintain vote book
- Any other duty as may be assigned by senior management
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan
- Be a holder of Bachelor of commerce (Accounting or Finance option).
- Have knowledge in computerized accounting
- CPA part II qualification.
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results
- Satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the constitution
How to Apply
Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity card or Passport, and Clearance certificates and addressed to ;-
Secretary/CEO
West Pokot County Public Service Board
P.O Box 577 – 30600
KAPENGURIA
Hand delivered applications can be submitted at County Public Service Board Offices located at former ASAL Building next to Police Station.
The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.
You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke
Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Applications should be received on or before Friday 4th September, 2020 at 5.00 P.m