NIRAS Africa Limited

Job Vacancy: Senior Accountant

NIRAS-Africa an International consultancy company, working with development assistance consultancy in developing countries around the world. NIRAS has been active in Kenya for the last 30 years and has currently seven major ongoing long-term projects in the agriculture, environment, forestry and urban development sectors.

Other strong areas for NIRAS are water supply and sanitation, water resources management, climate change, energy, governance and decentralization, skills development and health.

For more information about us please visit http://www.niras.com/dc

Overall Objective: To manage the finance function for NIRAS Africa Limited.

The Senior Accountant will act as a financial advisor to the NIRAS Africa management team, pro-actively carry out strategic financial analysis, meet all financial forecasting and reporting requirements and manage the finance and accounting systems.

This will require the Senior Accountant to engage with various parts of the organisation – from the NIRAS Africa Director based in Kenya to the NIRAS International Consulting (NIC) Finance Manager and the Group Controller based in NIRAS Denmark.

Reporting: The Senior Accountant will report to the NIRAS Operations Director on daily tasks and to the Niras Africa Director on overall company financial management.

Specific tasks will include:

Finance Management and Administration

Working closely with the NIRAS Africa Director and management team on financial planning and taking the initiative to provide and/or suggest analyses needed.

Meeting all financial forecasting and reporting obligations and requirements set by the NIRAS Africa Director and NIC Finance Manager.

In charge of book-keeping, including accurate processing, recording and posting of transactions on the accounting system (Netsuite) and maintaining appropriate and adequate physical records.

Liaising with the NIRAS UK office who has oversight of NIRAS Africa’s current accounting system (Netsuite) to extract data and reports to deliver timely and accurate financial results.

Leading the process of migrating NIRAS Africa into a new finance and accounting system (QuickBooks) and roll-out and training of staff on the system when it goes live.

Ensuring the operationalisation of the transfer pricing cost model for NIRAS Africa.

Ensuring financial sustainability of NIRAS Africa.

Managing a full, complete, accurate and timely payroll for NIRAS Africa, including specifications of reimbursed costs, allowances and any other specifics.

Maintaining and developing effective, robust and efficient financial reporting and management systems for NIRAS Africa, including intercompany accounts.

Preparing timely and accurate bi-monthly accounts and management information for NIRAS Africa.

Annual budgeting and monthly re-forecasts at company level, monitoring actual spend against them and making recommendations for improvement to management.

Treasury management including banking facilities, petty cash, investments, preparation of NIRAS Africa weekly cashflow and effective management of multiple foreign currencies.

Responsible for updating NIRAS Africa finance and admin manual and documentation of internal controls and procedures.

Tax Management and Compliance

Ensuring compliance with relevant tax (including PAYE, Withholding tax, VAT and Corporation Tax), audit, and company secretary, and pension, legal and insurance requirements for NIRAS Africa.

Consolidating and updating NIRAS Africa tax requirements as required by law.

Providing timely and updated tax advice to other NIRAS offices in Europe and across Africa as well as projects as required.

Assisting with the review of client contracts and sub-contracts for external project staff, including commercial risk assessment, legal and tax matters.

Drafting statutory accounts and corporation tax computations for NIRAS Africa.

Liaising with the Company Secretary on the filing of company audit returns.

Updating NIRAS Africa management on updated legal requirements to ensure that NIRAS Africa is compliant with Kenyan law.

Liaising with Kenya Revenue Authority on NIRAS Africa tax compliance.

Assisting with the development and implementation of company and Group corporate risk management initiatives.

Project Accounting

Overseeing all project accounting of NIRAS Africa contracts with clients or other NIRAS offices.

In liaison with project managers, monitoring project budgets and expenditure and providing advice on project expenditure.

Producing project statements for project managers.

Ensuring all project revenue is promptly and fully invoiced and collected, according to our contract terms within NIC and with clients with appropriate accounting for VAT and Withholding Tax.

Support To Other Offices

In close liaison with the NIRAS Group finance team in Denmark, ensuring consistency of financial and tax matters across different NIRAS Africa offices.

Offering financial services and capacity building of finance officers in other African countries as requested.

Attending other ad-hoc financial requests from across the NIRAS Group.

Other Tasks

Line manage the Finance Assistant

Providing inputs into permanent and project staff contracts with respect to remuneration and tax issues.

Custodian of the permanent employee and project staff long and short-term contracts.

In charge of ensuring timely processing/renewal of expatriate staff work permits and bonds in liaison with the Finance Assistant

In liaison with the Finance Assistant ensuring that company assets which include, furniture, electronic equipment and the company vehicle are in good working condition at all times and are replaced when necessary.

In liaison with the Finance Assistant ensuring that employees and project staff leaving employment follow the discharge procedures.

In liaison with the Finance Assistant ensuring that the relevant insurance covers for office assets and staff are acquired and updated as necessary.

Qualifications, Desirable Skills and Personal Traits / Abilities

This position requires a critical thinker with strong analytical and communication skills who has the experience and confidence to solve a diverse set of finance challenges, but at the same time understands contextual constraints and opportunities.

Minimum experience of 10 years’ managing finances in a global limited company/non-governmental organisation (NGO); multinational experience will be an added advantage

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Kenya with an undergraduate degree in accounting, financial management, economics, commerce, business administration or any other a related degree.

Should have at least 5 years’ experience working with international finance systems and multiple currencies in a limited company and/or NGO;

Experience working with the NetSuite and QuickBooks financial management systems is an added advantage

Experience of managing migration between accounting systems is highly desirable.

Should be conversant and have experience in addressing tax compliance issues in Kenya with relevant authorities.

Should have managed audit processes in an NGO and/or limited company.

Should have experience in financial analysis and planning and execution, performance metrics, and commercial acumen.

Should have experience in project accounting and financial management.

Should demonstrate a strong commercial approach, requiring constant questioning and challenging of conventional practices.

Should be able to demonstrate resilience in a high pressure environment

Should be able to manage and build the capacity of finance staff

Should be proactive, persuasive and creative.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit their applications which include a detailed CV, cover letter and contacts of 3 references via email to niras.kenya.recruitment@gmail.com, by 31st August 2020.

Hardcopies will not be accepted.