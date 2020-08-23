Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Mama Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, celebrated her 70th birthday party yesterday at her Karen residence in style.

The lavish bash was graced by the who is who in Kenyan politics from the vocal Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Homa Bay Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga.

Other guests were Raila’s elder brother and EALA member, Oburu Oginga, Wajir MP Fatuma Gedi and NGEC Commissioner, Priscilla Nyokabi.

The embattled Kirinyaga Governor took to twitter to pen a sweet message for Ida and shred photos from the party where the Ministry of Health guidelines of containing Covid-19 were not adhered to.

“Joined Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga , family & other leaders in celebrating Mama Ida’s Birthday. @IdaOdinga you are Strong, Wise, graceful & selfless. Not many know or understand the critical role you play in this nation. God grant you many fruitful years ahead, full of laughter & love” wrote Waiguru.

See photos from the party below.









