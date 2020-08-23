Sunday August 23, 2020 – Details have emerged of a plot to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term as well as that of the current Parliament.

According to reports, Members of Parliament are in talks to extend their term by one year in the guise of seeking more time to push through constitutional reforms.

This will be achieved by introducing a transition clause in the yet to be released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a high-ranking ODM party official confirmed that although the matter (of extending the life of the current Parliament by a year) has not been discussed formally, it is one of the options on the table.

He added that the country is facing several pertinent issues and time is running out with the Covid-19 pandemic making things complex.

“We are faced with several issues and time is running out, so there is nothing wrong with exploring alternatives because the changes to the constitution are necessary,” stated the official.

The move is likely to elicit a heated debate in Parliament.

The revelation comes amid assertions by many that 2020 is a “wasted year” with the Covid-19 pandemic slowing down almost all aspects of life.

