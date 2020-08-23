Sunday August 23, 2020 – Fading political activist, Tony Muiruri Gachoka, has been sued by his mother for selling a family house for Sh 45 million.

According to Margaret Njeri Muiruri, Gachoka illegally used the house in Thika to secure a Sh45 million loan from the collapsed Trust Bank.

The mother wants the High Court to revoke Trust Bank’s sale of the Thika home, claiming that her son colluded with the collapsed Trust Bank’s owners and Phoenix Aviation General Manager, Shaun Warren Baretto, to defraud her family of the property.

Mr Gachoka is said to have obtained the loan in 1996 and squandered the money with prostitutes – he is addicted to anything walking with a skirt.

The palatial home was registered to Central Kenya Limited, a company Mrs Muiruri co-founded with her late husband, Joseph Muiruri Gachoka.

Mrs Muiruri incorporated her children in the company following her husband’s death in 1988.

Mr Gachoka became a Director of the company the same year his father died and took the Sh45 million loan in 1993 at the age of 23.

He is yet to respond to the suit.

Gachoka is among hyenas from Mt Kenya who are campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

