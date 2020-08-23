Saturday August 22, 2020 – The rift between President Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, continues to widen as the two go for each other’s jugular.

This is after they differed publicly on the Government’s stand on the Senate’s revenue sharing formula yesterday.

While speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), Uhuru broke his silence on the issue, which has seen the Senate adjourn for the ninth time and a 12-member committee selected to create an agreeable revenue formula.

Kenyatta supported the formula tabled by the Government, which proposes for allocation on the basis of population.

“The money being debated is not mine and this formula was proposed by SRC, indicating that money should be sub-divided equally.”

“Now that they are saying that residents of Nairobi are rich, my question is, would residents from Embakasi and Korogocho, who do not have toilets, have similar views? The truth shall stand,” the President stated.

On the other hand, Ruto, while hosting a delegation of grassroot leaders at his Sugoi, Uasin Gishu home, reiterated his stand on the allocation formula and urged Senators to create a win-win formula that will put all Counties under consideration.

The DP argued that the Senate has the requisite leadership and wisdom to create a revenue formula as it is a constitutional requirement.

“We must ensure we move the country together.”

“It should be guided by a win-win situation whereby populous counties get their fair share of revenue just as those that are considered marginalised or geographically small in size,” Ruto differed.

Their split stance comes a day after Ruto poked holes at the Government, openly questioning the police’s motive behind the arrest of three Senators ahead of the revenue allocation debate.

Ruto also satirically responded to reports alleging that he had been sidelined from the Government.

The DP acknowledged that he was a spectator in Government and for once, he wouldn’t be blamed for the Covid-19 scandal which has seen billions allegedly embezzled by State officials.

