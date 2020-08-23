Sunday August 23, 2020 – A good number of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have now asked Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, to resign to give room for investigations into the looting of Sh 43 billion at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Politicians led by former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, said the lives of Kenyans have been put under the bus after the scandal erupted at KEMSA.

Khalwale said Kagwe should take responsibility by tendering his resignation letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has embarrassed Kenyans.

“I want Kagwe to be a good leader.”

“He should take political responsibility by resigning from the current position he is holding.”

“While donors are wiring in money to help contain the pandemic, a few individuals have found a playing field by embezzling it. This is wrong,” said Khalwale.

Khalwale’s remarks were supported by Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, who asked Kagwe to “smell the coffee and swallow his pride”.

The pair made these sentiments while in Kimilili on Saturday where they spoke to the residents and promoted their support to Dr Wiliam Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST