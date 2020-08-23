Sunday August 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have fired back at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) following their statement on the alleged Covid-19 corruption scandal.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, and Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, responded to the hard-hitting statement against Ruto.

“I understand why the [Expletive] ODM SG is ferociously defending the leeches who have sucked resources from desperate Covid-19 victims at KEMSA.”

“First, ODM think they are more government than Jubilee.

“Secondly, Four (4) senior ODM members are the said ghost “suppliers”. Bure Kabisa,” stated the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

Ichung’wah added that some ODM MPs had been implicated in the Covid-19 scandal that has rocked the country.

“Mafya House Scandal = KEMSA heist.”

“Just look at the main players, the same, save for the newly recruited ODM MPs who got just a piece to help with the defence and sanitisation campaign.”

“Real thieves are the same and the defence narratives the same as those sold around Mafya House scandal,” stated the Kikuyu MP.

On her part, Ngirici asked ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, to stop questioning the Deputy President’s silence on the corruption scandal.

“When a false narrative is told several times, it could sound like the truth.”

“The real cartels are now known and Mr. Sifuna should stop questioning H.E the Deputy President’s silence over the Covid-19 enterprise.”

“Let the BBI team come out clearly on this madness,” she noted.

Yesterday, Sifuna blamed the media of sensationalism in exposing the rot at KEMSA despite the authority publicly admitting the loss of funds.

