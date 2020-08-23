Saturday August 22, 2020 – The father of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who worked in Deputy President William Ruto’s office until his death, has made a plea to the Government, five months after his death.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, John Chesang requested President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to fast track investigations into his son’s death.

“We don’t understand what happened but what we know is that my son never killed himself.”

“He was a vibrant and jovial young man, full of life and with great plans.”

“Whoever killed him will know no peace.”

“All we ask the Government is to fast track the investigation.”

“We call upon the Government not to abandon us,” Chesang stated.

He noted that his son’s death had left the family in pain that will take time to heal.

So far, Chesang noted that the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation had done a commendable job in trying to piece together what may have led to his son’s death.

Kenei, who was stationed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex office, was found dead at his Twiga Court House in Imara Daima Estate in Nairobi on Thursday, 20th February in the wake of the Ksh39 Billion fake arms scandal, in which former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was implicated.

The sergeant’s post mortem results conducted by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor concluded that Kenei died of trauma from a gunshot wound on the chin.

