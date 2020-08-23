Sunday August 23, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Odinga, celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday with her husband, Raila, by her side.

Those who attended the party included Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, Central Organisation of Trade Union(COTU )Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

Other guests were EALA member, Oburu Oginga, Wajir MP, Fatuma Gedi, and NGEC commissioner, Priscilla Nyokabi.

All those who attended described Mama Ida Odinga as wise, graceful, selfless, and a matriarch of Odinga’s family.

However, the party became a hot topic on social media because many guests who attended it were not wearing masks and were ignoring the Government’s directive on maintaining one-metre social distance.

Mama Ida was born on August 24th, 1950.

