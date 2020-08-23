Sunday, August 23, 2020 – There will be fireworks at the Esadio da Luz in Lisbon tonight when Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich face off in the 2019/2020 Champions League final

Both teams made easy work of their opponents in the semi-finals with 3-0 wins over RB Leipzig and Lyon respectively.

Having swept their respective domestic honors, the two teams will now battle to be crowned kings of Europe and complete an historic treble.

PSG boast the superior record in the eight occasions the two teams have met having won five compared to three victories for Bayern.

However, only two of those past meetings have come after 2000, with the two sides trading victories in the 2017-18 group stages – PSG winning 3-0 in Paris and Bayern winning 3-1 in Munich.

Possible starting line ups:

PSG: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perisic, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Prediction: PSG 2: 3 Bayern

As Champions League finals go, this promises to be a blockbuster from the attacking quality the two teams boast.

Bayern have dispatched all their opponents with relative ease to reach the final but they come up against a PSG side with arguably the best two footballers in the world at the moment – Neymar and Mbappe.

These two players can expose the high line the Bavarians have played with in the last two games and hurt them.

However, Bayern have been too good and we reckon they will edge out PSG tonight in a goal-laden classic.

