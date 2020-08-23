Sunday, 23 August 2020 – In 2012, controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism, got married to a sexy lady called Mercy Murugi, after the mysterious death of his first wife.

The wealthy preacher married the curvy lady through a lavish wedding held at Windsor Golf Hotel.

Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, was among the high profile guests invited to the wedding.

Ng’ang’a, while speaking in a past interview, said that he decided to marry a lady who is half his age so that she can take care of him during old age.

Ng’anga’s wife is a typical slay queen who loves flaunting her lavish life.

She took to her Instagram page and posted photos of the swanky BMW that she drives.

As you can see, she is clearly eating life with a big spoon.





