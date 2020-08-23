Sunday August 23, 2020 – It seems Deputy President William Ruto has decided to go down with President Uhuru Kenyatta and is entire Government.

This is after Ruto’s allies unmasked the President badly, revealing some mega corruption scandals he is presiding over.

In a meeting yesterday, Ruto’s allies from Western Kenya claimed that Uhuru is presiding over many incidences of graft and will leave behind a legacy of scandals.

Among the scandals that Uhuru has personally overseen is the Sh 8 billion Huduma Namba Registration, which Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, claims is the scandal of the century.

The Ruto allied MP told Uhuru to come clean over Huduma Namba or else the Sh8 billion scandal awaits him when he retires in 2022.

“Before he leaves, he should tell Kenyans what happened with the Huduma Namba, or else the Sh8 billion registration will be the worst case of corruption,” Washiali stated.

The group also warned the President that unless he goes for the big fish in the war against corruption, his Big 4 Agenda will fail terribly.

On the other hand, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, touted Ruto as the best man to lead the country after Uhuru, and warned those who have shown poor leadership traits that their days are numbered.

“Our economy is collapsing because some of the people in Government are after personal interest, but we have prepared a mass grave to bury them politically,” stated Barasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST