Sunday August 23, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a commission to investigate how COVID 19 billions were utilised.

There are some insider claims that Sh 43 billion set aside for COVID 19 was looted at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) and at Afya House.

Addressing the press on Sunday, Mudavadi said the Ministry of Health and KEMSA’s procurement system should be investigated to unearth fraud.

He underscored that the commission route is the only avenue to find answers on a worrying trend of graft at the Health Ministry.

The Mutahi Kagwe led-ministry has been in the eye of a storm over graft allegations where millions of shillings meant for fighting COVID-19 are believed to have been misappropriated.

“I am by no way infatuated with proposing judicial commissions of inquiry whenever things get skewed, but here things have indeed gone haywire and only such an inquiry will soften the hearts of our developmental partners who threaten to abandon us at our hour of most need because of our insatiable dishonesty,” Mudavadi said on Sunday.

Mudavadi stressed that members of the commission will enjoy immunity as opposed to the existing investigative agencies like the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which are already overwhelmed with the country’s existing corruption cases and risk been influenced to arrive at a predetermined outcome.

