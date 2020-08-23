Sunday, 23 August 2020 – Queen Lema is a Nairobi based stripper and flesh peddler, who came to the limelight after she was busted selling flesh to an online client for a whooping Ksh 30,000.

The starved man wanted to have a night of memorable sex with her and after she demanded for Ksh 30,000, the man exposed the chats online like a small boy.

Queen Lema, who has Tanzanian roots, is good in what she does.

With several years of experience, she can do wonders in between the sheets.

In this video that she posted and left men flooding to her DM, she displays how her sexy body is flexible and probably the reason she charges men Ksh 30,000 for a night of sex.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST