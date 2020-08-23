Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 355 new Covid-19 cases pushing the virus caseload in the country to 32,118.

In a statement to media houses on Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,724 samples in the last 24 hours.



Cumulatively, Kenya has carried 417,804 tests since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March.

The new cases consist of 339 Kenyans and 16 foreigners with the youngest being a 2 year old child and the oldest being 81 years.

In terms of gender, 213 were males while 142 were females.

At the same time, 296 patients have been declared Covid-19 free and discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,453.

Sadly, 10 more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 542.

Nairobi continues to lead with new infections after 118 cases were recorded followed by Mombasa and Nakuru with 25 then Kiambu and Kajiado with 23 and 20 cases respectively.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows, Westlands 20, Embakasi East 13, Langata 12, Kasarani 11, Dagoretti North 9, Embakasi South 8, Embakasi West 6, Kibra 6, Roysambu 6, Starehe 6, Makadara 5, Dagoretti South 3, Embakasi Central 3, Embakasi North 3, Ruaraka 3, Kamukunji 2 and Mathare 2.

