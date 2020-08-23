Sunday, 23 August 2020 – On Saturday, it was pomp and colour as Raila Odinga’s wife celebrated her 70th birthday.

The lavish birthday party that was held at Raila’s house in Karen saw several leaders among them Kenya’s most corrupt woman, Ann Waiguru, attend.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, were also in attendance.

Photos and video of the party have been going round on social media and Kenyans have noted that leaders who attended the birthday did not wear masks or keep social distancing as advised by the Government.

They are wondering why Mutahi Kagwe keeps lecturing Kenyans yet leaders are not following his instructions.

Here’s a video and photos of Ida Odinga’s 70th birthday party where there was no wearing of masks or social distancing.









