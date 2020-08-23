Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 246 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 32,364.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, said the new cases were detected from 4,179 samples in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Kenya has carried out 421,983 tests since the first case was recorded in the country in March.

In terms of gender, 157 are male and 89 female with the youngest case being a one-year-old infant and the oldest 87 years.

At the same time, Kagwe announced 217 people were discharged from various hospitals and home-based care across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 18,670.

Sadly, 6 people succumbed to complications related to the virus, pushing the total fatality to 548.

Nairobi County continues to lead with new infections with 78 followed by Kajiado (24), Kiambu (22), Nakuru (20), Busia (17), Trans Nzoia (17), Machakos (16), Kirinyaga (12), Kisii (11), Kisumu (8), Mombasa (6), Embu (3), Garissa (2) and Nyeri (2).

Nyamira, Kakamega, Isiolo, Kitui, Kericho, Murang’a, Kiliﬁ and Tharaka Nithi recorded one case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST