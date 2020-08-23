Saturday August 22, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said that he is not ready to team up with Deputy President William Ruto as his running mate in the 2022 General Elections.

Reacting to a statement made at a burial by former Machakos Senator, Johnstome Muthama, who proposed Kalonzo to be Ruto’s running mate in 2022, the Wiper Party leader said he cannot be the DP’s running mate in 2022.

“I am not ready to be Ruto’s running mate.”

“Go tell him that I will be on the ballot come 2022,” Kalonzo said in reference to Muthama

Muthama who spoke at the same burial said he joined Ruto’s political camp and urged the Kamba community to rally behind the Deputy President in his 2022 presidential bid.

“I want to tell Kalonzo and those cheering him to run for the presidency that presidential campaigns are not village politics.”

“Those who want to run for the seat will have to convene huge gatherings in Nairobi, Mombasa and in all regions across the country,” said Muthama.

He told Kalonzo that mounting a presidential campaign required huge financial resources and courageous foot soldiers.

