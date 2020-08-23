Home Entertainment How do Covid millionaires who stole Jack Ma’s donations feel when they... How do Covid millionaires who stole Jack Ma’s donations feel when they see such PHOTOs? August 23, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Congolese man, who confused WETANGULA’s wife with his ‘Doshi’ and conned her millions of shillings, buys a sleek Range Rover (PHOTOs) Ksh 30,000 a night Nairobi flesh peddler, QUEEN LEMA, shows why she is worth all that money – Steamy VIDEO causes chaos Pastor NG’ANG’A’s sexy wife urinates on poor congregants as she flaunts expensive car that she drives (PHOTOs) Hips check, figure check! Sexy AKORINO lady unleashes hot moves and leaves men with wishful thinking (VIDEO) Kenyans fume as leaders fail to wear masks and observe social distancing during IDA ODINGA’s 70th birthday party (VIDEO & PHOTOs) Did this LADY with a nice booty post PHOTOs taken in a lodging on facebook? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,095FollowersFollow